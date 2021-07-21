Cong seeks SC monitored probe into spying issue

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: The Congress today launched a frontal attack on the Modi Govt over the startling expose of alleged phone hacking of various important personalities including Constitutional functionaries, top opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and his staff, journalists, lawyers and others and demanded a Supreme Court monitored probe besides seeking resignation of Home Minister, Amit Shah.

Addressing a press conference at party office here today, chief spokesperson of party Ravinder Sharma along with former minister and vice president PCC, Raman Bhalla and general secretaries Balwan Singh (Ex-MLA) and Manmohan Singh, said that there are shocking revelations and claims in the national and international Media about the alleged phone tapping and access to privacy of very important functionaries including top media heads and journalists, lawyers, judges, former heads of security agencies including own ministers of Modi Govt.

Sharma said that the Israel Spyware – Pegasus NSO has a categoric policy of not making available its spying technology & product to any other organization other than sovereign Governments, as such all this is not possible without the Govt and its agencies, so BJP Govt is lying by denying about this and including in illegal and unconstitutional activity.

He said that such a serious matter which is a direct assault on the national security and is totally illegal & unconstitutional as per Indian law and is a crime, needs a thorough probe by the Apex Court besides the Home Minister Amit Shah should be asked to resign, till the probe, owning responsibility for alleged breach of national security.

The party questioned that when the Israel Spyware Co. NSO has a policy to provide the technology for detection of crime and terrorism, to Govts and its security agencies only, what kind of crime & terrorism was being detected by the alleged spying of constitutional authorities, opposition leaders, lawyers, heads of security agencies etc. This is very serious matter which has threatened the national security and privacy of anyone in this country.

The senior leaders declared that as part of nationwide call, the Congress party shall hold a protest demonstration in Jammu tomorrow and march towards Raj Bhawan from Shaheedi Chowk pressing for their demand for a high level probe and action.