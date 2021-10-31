Cong observes Indira’s death anniversary

*Pays tributes to Sardar Patel

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: Rich tributes were paid to the former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary today, by the Congress party in all district headquarters of the J&K UT.

The main function in this connection was held at PCC headquarters Shahidi Chowk, Jammu. JKPCC vice presidents and former ministers Mula Ram and Raman Bhalla along with senior functionaries of PCC, DCC and other leaders from the frontal organizations offered floral tributes to her on the occasion.

Rich tributes were also paid to Sardar Patel, one of the greatest stalwarts of the country, on his birth anniversary today. His services in the freedom struggle and in the strengthening and consolidation of the country after independence were recalled.

Mula Ram while paying rich tributes to Late Gandhi recalled her supreme sacrifice for the unity and integrity of the country and said that she enhanced the image of India in the community of nations by her farsighted stewardship and India emerged as a strong nation under her leadership. He also laid stress on strengthening the principle for which Congress party and Indira Gandhi always stood for and laid down her life and to fight against the forces of communalism and fundamentalism who pose threat to the unity and integrity of the country.

Raman Bhalla while paying floral tributes to Indira Gandhi remembered her supreme sacrifice for the integrity of the nation. He said that Gandhi created history by providing an able and dynamic leadership to the country and was acknowledged a strong and visionary leader in the world. She will always be remembered as a leader of masses with strong commitment to the upliftment of poor and down trodden.

Several senior leaders Kanta Bhan, Rajnish Sharma, Indu Pawar (President Mahila Congress), Shiv Dev Singh, Ashok Sharma, Shabir Ahmed Khan, Hari Singh Chib, Masood Choudhary (Adv), highlighted the achievements of Indira Gandhi and described her as an iron lady, an able administrator and great visionary leader. Senior leaders Pawan Raina, Sanjeev Panda, Dwarka Choudhary, Kamal Singh, Vajay Sharma (Seva Dal), Suresh Doga, Col Swarn Singh , Dr Karan Bhagat, Dr RK Khajuria, Madan Lal Malagar and others were also present.

In Srinagar Congress leaders and activists paid floral tributes to iron lady of India Indira Gandhi on her assassination day, recalling her sacrifices and selfless services to the Nation.The Party also remembered Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on his 146th birth anniversary.

The PCC chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir led the rank and file of party to floral tributes to former PM Indira Gandhi, terming her Martyrdom as a great loss to Nation.

Addressing the Party leaders and workers at Srinagar party office, Mir said that the Indira Gandhi was leader of masses, who gave her blood, while rendering her best services to the Nation. The iron lady served as India’s first female Prime Minister and garnered widespread public support due to her vision and courage with the result she was awarded with Bharat Ratna in 1971, Mir said.

PCC vice president and former Legislators Abdul Rashid Dar, Bashir Ahmad Magrey, Gulzar Ahmad Ahmad Wani, PCC general secretary Surinder Singh Channi also addressed and paid rich tributes to departed leaders.

On this occasion 14 prominent political activist from Khansaheb area of Budgam District led by Firdous Nabi and Aqib Khanday joined Congress party.

Senior leaders Peerzada Mohd Sayeed, G N Monga, Mohd Amin, Manzoor Ahmed Ganai, Fayaz Ahmed Dar and others also paid tributes to Late Indira Gandhi in yet another function held today.

DCC Jammu Rural unit, led by its president, Hari Singh Chib in yet another function held in Raipur -Domana paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi and Sardar Patel. He also addressed the large gathering and recalled the services of Late India Gandhi.

Pradesh Youth Congress unit led by Uday Bhanu Chib also paid floral tributes to Late Indira Gandhi and Sardar Patel and remembered their services for the party and the country. On this occasion the Youth Congress also honoured Corona warriors and front line workers.

Sunderbani-Nowshera Unit of Congress Party led by Ex-MLC, and chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma also paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi and Sardar Patel and recalled their services for the country. Sharma referred to the role of Late Gandhi for creating Bangladesh. He alleged that LG Administration in J&K was dancing on the tune of RSS and BJP.

Cong leader Bharat Priye paid tributes to Indira Gandhi in a simple function held at village Bardoh in Khour area of Akhnoor sector.

Senior Congress leader, Sumeet Magotra organised a blood donation camp to mark the day.