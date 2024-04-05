Cong, NC, PDP responsible for miseries of Muslims: Khatana

Excelsior Correspondent

BANIHAL, Apr 4: Hitting hard at the Congress, senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Gulam Ali Khatana today said that the oldest political party of India was responsible for the backwardness of Muslims in India in general and those in J&K in particular.

Addressing a series of public meetings at villages Nogam, Duligam, Jabri, Boregam, Hingal, Kaskot, Zarin, Gundi and at many other places in Banihal today Khatana said that the regional political parties of J&K NC and PDP not only assisted the Congress in working against the interests of Muslims but these parties also coordinated the Congress only to leave the Muslim community face miseries.

“Congress is fully responsible for the miseries of Indian Muslims including those of J&K as the oldest political party of the country in J&K enjoyed the full support of NC and PDP to deny proper education and other basic rights to the Muslims and they made the community as mafia for accomplishing their nefarious designs,” the BJP leader said adding: “These political outfits never considered the Muslims as humans but only took them as their committed vote bank.”

He said that stooping to newer lows, the Congress, PDP and NC created alienation among the Muslims of Kashmir and made them fodder for the guns and spoiled their bright future by making them stone pelters.

“With Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis at the helm of affairs in NC, PDP and the Congress, the Muslims in J&K suffered a lot and these power hungry parties committed innumerable inhuman atrocities in Kashmir and their blood-thirsty-politics turned many young women in J&K into widows and they also orphaned many small children,” the BJP leader said.

Khatana said, when the youth was supposed to show his skills in Government sector and in multinational companies, the terrorism triggered by Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis landed them in mass graveyards only to see their dirty blood soaked politics to flourish.

“Allah blessed the Muslims and good sense prevailed in the community which voted for a change and now the Muslim youth is holding laptops and books in hands and is working hard and has earned a name in all the fields,” he continued.

Khatana said that PM Modi has worked a lot for the welfare of Muslim community to ensure their upliftment and hoped that BJP will win all five LS seats in J&K including one seat in Ladakh.