Cong-NC giving legitimacy to terrorism, separatism: Nirmal

‘Rahul misleading people on return of peace’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: The former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, Dr Nirmal Singh, today launched a frontal attack on the Congress and the National Conference (NC) and said that these parties are “giving legitimacy” to terrorism and Separatism.

“Congress and National Conference are giving legitimacy to terrorism and Separatism,” Dr Nirmal Singh said, while addressing a press conference here today, along with BJP chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi. “both these parties are trying to create a situation and atmosphere in the UT which gave rise divisive forces’’, he added.

Terrorism claimed more than 50,000 lives and NC and Congress are trying to bring back those days again, Dr Singh said.

Both Congress and NC, he said, “talk of bringing back the situation in J&K that was prior to abrogation of Article 370,” and added, “This shows they want to bring back terrorism, separatism and bloodshed”.

Dr Singh further said, “Prime Minister, Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370 after which there is peace in the UT, terrorism has been crushed and there is no stone pelting and hartals but Congress and NC want situation that was here prior to abrogation of Article 370”.

The security forces personnel gave supreme sacrifice for wiping out terrorism and restore peace in J&K, he said. “Sadly, the Congress calls our Jawans as outsiders,” Singh said and added, “Not only the Jawans (soldiers), Congress and NC also call Dogras as outsiders”.

Sheikh Abdullah, in 1946, launched quit Kashmir movement and termed Dogras and Kashmiri Pandits as outsiders. Now, Congress after entering into alliance with NC, is also calling our Jawans as outsiders which is unfortunate, he said.

After taking out Nyayayatra, doing rally in Dooru and after eating ice-cream in LalChowk, Rahul Gandhi is saying that there is no peace in Kashmir,” Dr Singh mocked.

Rahul Gandhi must also clear Congress’ stand on NC manifesto which talks about changing laws and restoration of situation prior to abrogation of Article 370.

Congress has no issue except misleading the people, Dr Singh said and added, “The Prime Minister and the Home Minister have already assured that Statehood of J&K would be restored but Rahul Gandhi is misleading the people over the issue”.

Singh said, “Congress should clear stand on NC’s manifesto mentioning release of terrorists, stone pelters, holding talks with Pakistan and snatching away the rights of Valmikis, Gorkhas, West Pak Refugees and other given to them after revocation of Article 370, besides changing names of some ancient hill locks in Kashmir”.