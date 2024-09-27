Cong-NC coalition poised for landslide victory in J&K: Solanki

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 26: Former Union Minister and All India Congress Committee (AICC) Incharge J&K, Bharatsinh Solanki, today claimed that the Congress-National Conference alliance is all set to achieve a landslide victory in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at party office here today, Solanki attributed the BJP’s desperation to their dwindling fortunes in the State. “The BJP has deployed its top leaders, including the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister, and UP Chief Minister, to desperately cling to power by any means necessary.” He emphasized that this desperation stems from the BJP’s awareness of their dwindling popularity.

Solanki exposed BJP’s hidden agenda including exploiting J&K’s natural resources and allowing big businesses to loot the State.

“This startling revelation has raised concerns among J&K’s citizens, who will not tolerate any compromise on their State’s sovereignty and economic well-being,” he said.

He asserted that the people of J&K will not be swayed by BJP’s tactics and will teach the Saffron Party a lesson for its misdeeds during the last 10 years in Jammu and Kashmir.

Solanki announced that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies at Chhamb and Ramgarh on September 27, while party leader Priyanka Gandhi on September 28 at Billawar and Bishnah.

“The people of J&K will decide their own future and they will reject BJP and its deceitful tactics”, he said

“We’ve presented a chargesheet, but BJP leaders have failed to respond, effectively acknowledging the allegations against them”, he added.

Lambasting the BJP for betraying the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he asked, “On what grounds do they now seek votes from the people? BJP has reneged on its 2014 promises”.

“The people of J&K will reject BJP’s tactics. Congress and NC are united in our determination to serve J&K’s interests”, he said.

Solanki lambasted BJP for betraying the people of Jammu and Kashmir, reneging on its 2014 promises. “On what grounds do they now seek votes from the people?” He emphasized that BJP’s broken promises have eroded trust among the people.

AICC leader condemned BJP Lok Sabha member Kangna Ranaut’s statement demanding the implementation of three farm laws previously repealed by the government. “This statement exposes BJP’s anti-farmers mindset and disregard for the welfare of J&K’s agricultural sector.”

“As the State prepares for a new government, the people will not be swayed by BJP’s tactics. Congress and NC remain united in their determination to serve J&K’s interests, prioritizing the State’s sovereignty, economic well-being, and emotional integration”, he added.

JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, Media Coordinator Dolly Sharma and others also accompanied Solanki.