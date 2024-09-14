Cong in dilemma whether to support or oppose Art 370: Dr Jitendra

‘BJP never discriminates between Communities’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 13: Union Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said that Congress is in a dilemma in J&K Assembly elections whether to support or oppose Article 370. They are supporting the abrogation in Jammu, opposing the same in Kashmir, he said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh was addressing ‘DD Conclave” organised by Doordarshan News here today.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the Congress party should be clear in its stand on the abrogation of Article 370 as this was the most misused constitutional provision that gave nothing to the people of Jammu & Kashmir but its revival is still manufactured by certain political parties in the Assembly elections for their vested interests. Article 370 is gone and gone forever, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, these Assembly elections are important in many respects as many segments of J&K population would be able to vote for the first time like the people of Valmiki Samaj & West Pakistan Refugees. Their political representation is witness to the fact that under PM Modi, every citizen of this country must be brought into the political mainstream without any discrimination, Dr. Jitendra Singh stressed.

On the Assembly elections in J&K, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the 8% mandate to the previous political representatives is gone, now the election contest has become stronger in J&K as people come out in large numbers to elect their representatives that was seen in the recently held parliamentary elections.

On the Self-Rule of PDP and Autonomy of JKNC, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, Self-Rule of PDP was nothing but was a ‘self’ of the PDP family and Autonomy of JKNC was to make a single family autonomous and sovereign so that their vested interests are met at the cost of J&K.

On the meeting of Rahul Gandhi & US Congress woman, Ilhan Omar, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, since Congress has lost its relevance in India, now this party is going abroad to harm the image of India but the mature statesmanship of BJP won’t let this happen as for us the Country comes first and the party last.

Meanwhile, campaigning in remote areas of Chhattru and other places in Inderwal Assembly Constituency of district Kishtwar, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said that BJP never discriminates between communities and ensures due share for all.

BJP is the only party which can ensure for all, both Hindus and Muslims, a dignified life with safety and without fear, he said.

Addressing public meetings in Muslim dominated areas of the constituency, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that BJP is the only truly secular party because its ethos teach the practice of justice and fair-play for one and all without discrimination or distinction. Those who raise the slogans of secularism are in fact trying to befool people by instigating them in the name of religion while they themselves are not committed to any religion or faith,he added.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that he always advises a Muslim to be a true Muslim and a Hindu to be a true Hindu, because if each one of them follows his respective religion faithfully, we will automatically have nothing but feeling of love and brotherhood for each other. Those who indulge in rhetoric of “secularism” are, in fact, not loyal to any religion and are therefore, neither true Hindu nor true Muslim, he added.

Referring to the continuing backwardness of Inderwal Assembly Constituency, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, time has come for common people of this area to ask Congress and NationalConference as to why all the resources and Central assistance were diverted to other areas even while their MLAs got elected from here and became Ministers in the State Cabinet.

Appealing for a vote for BJP, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that this is a historic opportunity for the Inderwal Constituency to prove to the entire world that the voice of the common people from this area for the first time found its echo in the hall of Jammu & Kashmir State Assembly through the voice of a BJP MLA.