Cong failed to recognise end of its charismatic leadership: Pranab in last book

NEW DELHI: The Congress’s failure to recognise the end of its charismatic leadership was among the many reasons for its 2014 Lok Sabha polls defeat, according to former President Pranab Mukherjee who felt lack of extraordinary leaders reduced the establishment to a “Government of averages”.

Mukherjee made these comments in his memoir “The Presidential Years, 2012-2017” which he wrote before his death last year. The book released on Tuesday.

He also wrote that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not discussed the issue of demonetisation with him prior to his announcement on November 8, 2016 but it did not surprise him as suddenness is absolutely necessary for such announcements.

In the book, Mukherjee mentioned that on the day of the results of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he directed his aide-de-camp to keep him informed of the trends every half an hour.

When the results were announced in the evening, he was “greatly relieved over the decisive mandate but also disappointed at my one-time party’s performance”. (AGENCIES)