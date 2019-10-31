Cong condemns piecemeal destruction of democratic institutions and will continue to fight the Govt: Sonia

NEW DELHI: Modi Govt has seen RTI institution as obstacle to enforcing its majoritarian agenda without accountability to people said Cong chief Sonia Gandhi

Govt amended RTI Act that diminished office of Info Commissioner, leaving it at the mercy of Govt, which it should hold accountable said Sonia.

Amendments to RTI Act will ensure that no Information Commissioner shall be free from interference and signalling by Modi Govt said Sonia.

Cong condemns piecemeal destruction of democratic institutions and will continue to fight the Govt said Sonia. (agencies)