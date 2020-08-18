Cong asks LG to review anti-youth, anti-people decisions

* Seeks Rs 30 lakh for each DP family

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: Congress today launched a frontal attack on the BJP led Centre Govt. and UT administration for multiple decisions and orders against the overall interests of different sections of people especially the educated youth, including the recent executive order debarring displaced persons of 1947 from PoJK with regard to transfer of their occupancy rights vested to them under existing law of legislature and urged the new LG to review such anti youth and anti-people decisions.

Addressing a press conference at party office here today, PCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma pointed out several recent decisions which go against the interests of the people of different sections including the educated unemployed, self employed and temporarily employed youth besides the recent order of the Custodian General debarring displaced persons of 1947 from PoJK area from transferring their occupancy rights without prior NOC which is against the law of the legislature vested to them under section 3-A of the Agrarian Reforms Act.

Flanked by PCC general secretary Manmohan Singh, chairman of JKPCC Refugee Wing of the PCC Vinod Sharma and PCC secretary Incharge Media Neeraj Gupta, Sharma questioned the recent order issued by the Department of Custodian Evacuee Property prohibiting the exercise of legal rights granted to the displaced persons of 1947 from PoJK by virtue of Section 3-A of Agrarian Reforms Act, whereby occupancy rights were given to them with right to transfer such rights by sale, mortgage, gift or exchange.

Hitting hard at the arbitrary and illegal order of custodian department banning the exercise of their rights without prior NOC, Sharma said that this order is patently illegal and arbitrary being contrary and contradictory to the law framed by legislature and totally against the interests and rights of refugees. He said that BJP has already betrayed them with regard to promise of Rs 30 lakh per family besides grant of reservation for their wards in the Central Paramilitary forces and in the technical colleges in the country, as recommended by the then State Govt on the initiative of the Congress party and questioned the BJP as to when the left out amount of Rs 24.50 lakh per family shall be released to these DPs.

Lashing out at the BJP for the new gift to the DPs, he said the BJP used to exploit the DPs and other occupants on the promise of granting full propertory rights to the occupants of the evacuee property, by abolishing the department, Sharma said the DPs are being deprived from exercising their valuable rights, which is very unfortunate and ill-advised and sought immediate revocation of the order.

He also demanded the long pending demands of grant of rights u/s 3-A to the displaced persons of DPs of 1965, 1971 be also granted being bonafied allottees of evacuee lands which is their due right and deprived so far.

Regretting that the UT Administration has been taking series of decisions and passing unjustified orders like disbanding of SHGs of engineers, the move of privatization of PDD department, fresh apprehensions of around 4000 MGNREGA technocrats and employees working for 12 to 14 years, debarring higher qualified (above 12th) from applying for class IV and various others such decisions including imposition of multiple toll plazas in Jammu region, against which the youths and the people were already showing their resentment and protests despite restrictions due to Covid.