Assembly Elections | CEO Conducts Extensive Tour Of Udhampur District, Reviews Election Preparedness

UDHAMPUR, Sept 13: Chief Electoral Officer J&K, Pandurang K Pole today undertook an extensive tour of Udhampur district to assess the preparations for upcoming Assembly Elections 2024.

Click Here To Join Daily Excelsior on WhatsApp And Get Latest News

During the tour, the CEO also chaired a review meeting at Conference Hall of DC Office Complex in which District Election Officer Udhampur, Saloni Rai; Nodal Officers and other key officials involved in the election process participated.

During the meeting, the CEO took detailed constituency wise review with regard to enforcement of Model Code of Conduct, Expenditure Monitoring, Security plan, Transport and Communication plan besides functioning of VST and flying squads, training of poll staff, AMF at polling stations, SVEEP activities and other measures undertaken for smooth and peaceful conduct of the forthcoming general Assembly elections.

He emphasized on the strict enforcement of Election Commission of India’s guidelines and urged nodal officers to ensure a fair, transparent and peaceful election process. The CEO also called for immediate sharing and uploading of any seizure-related information in compliance with ECI norms.

During the meeting, the CEO launched two key SVEEP initiatives; SVEEP Song and Coffee Table Book, both aimed at promoting greater voter awareness and participation. He stressed on the importance of stringent actions against attempts to influence voters through money or other means, urging Nodal Officers to remain vigilant.

The Chief Electoral Officer commended the district administration’s efforts and urged continued vigilance to ensure the integrity of the Assembly Election 2024. He highlighted the need for ongoing commitment and adherence to ECI guidelines throughout the election process.

During the meeting, the DEO presented a detailed, constituency-wise PowerPoint presentation outlining the measures taken to ensure a smooth conduct of upcoming general Assembly elections.

Later, the CEO visited Media Centre and District Control Room which have been established to monitor paid news and address complaints related to MCC violations, particularly those received through the Cvigil app. He directed officials to closely monitor these activities and to ensure that all complaints are redressed promptly.

Meanwhile, the CEO, accompanied by DEO, inspected designated counting centers and strong rooms at Government College for Women where Electronic Voting Machines will be securely stored.

As part of the Green SVEEP initiative, the CEO planted a sapling at GCW, symbolizing the commitment to environmental sustainability alongside electoral awareness.

The visit concluded with a vibrant cultural program at the Government Degree College Boys, Udhampur, organized by the District SVEEP Team. The performances were designed to inspire active citizen participation in the democratic process.