Conducted numerous searches to no avail, says Antiguan Police on missing fugitive Mehul Choksi

NEW DELHI: Numerous searches have been conducted to locate diamantaire Mehul Choksi, but to no avail, said the Antiguan Police.

In a press release based on additional information received, the Antiguan Police said that they are investigating a missing person report filed for 62-year-old Mehul Choksi of Jolly Harbour.

Choksi was reported missing on Sunday (May 23) at the Johnson Point Police Station, reported Antiguan Newsroom.

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), has gone missing in Antigua and Barbuda, confirmed his lawyer.

Police release further states that Choksi was last seen at about 5:15 pm (local time) on Sunday before leaving home in a motorcar which has since been recovered.

Police sought the assistance of the local public to find the whereabouts of Choksi and described him as being of “Indian descent, brown in complexion, five feet six inches (5′ 6″) in height, heavily built with a balding hairline”.

“Anyone with information is asked to call the Johnson Point Police Station or the Criminal Investigations Department (CID),” reported Antiguan Newsroom.

In an exclusive statement, Choksi’s Advocate Vijay Aggarwal said, “Mehul Choksi is missing. His family members are worried and anxious and had called me to discuss. Antigua police is investigating. Family is in the dark and worried about his safety.”

Earlier, while speaking on the media reports regarding Choksi’s citizenship revocation issue by an Antiguan civil court, his Advocate Vijay Aggarwal had said, “My client Mehul Choksi has clarified that he is very much an Antiguan citizen. His citizenship has not been revoked.”

Speaking on the issue, Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne had said, the citizenship of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, an accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam, will be revoked and he will be extradited to India once all his legal options are exhausted.

Choksi is an Indian-born businessman, residing in Antigua and Barbuda and wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He holds Antiguan citizenship and is the owner of Gitanjali Group, a retail jewellery company. An arrest warrant for Choksi has been issued in connection with the alleged Punjab National Bank fraud case. He was allegedly involved in stock market manipulation in 2013.

Recently Nirav Modi, nephew of Choksi was ordered to be extradited to India from the United Kingdom to face charges of conspiring to defraud PNB of more than a billion dollars, a UK judge ruled. (Agency)