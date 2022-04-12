Conduct of Prosecuting Officer

How can an investigating officer be so casual about cracking a murder case and producing prosecution papers and witnesses in respect of murder of a young woman has come to limelight in a case of acquittal by a trial court of the accused and subsequently in preferring an appeal against the acquittal in the High Court on behalf of the UT Government which too is not entertained. As the adage goes rightly that ”justice can be delayed but not denied” has proved right yet again as the High Court has viewed very seriously the ”conduct ” of the Prosecuting Officer in planting proxy witnesses in the said murder case to bail out and let the real culprits get out of the net of the law. Such an approach at investigating and prosecuting levels can hardly be justified or condoned.

Not only has the court rejected the appeal of the UT Government filed again by the same officer against the acquittal by the lower court who is suspect of having tampered with actual facts and inputs about the case but directed the DG Police to institute an enquiry against him. The question is whether due to sheer inefficiency or with intent to to add to his service record ratings, the concerned officer even resorted to illegal means to solve the murder case needs to be thoroughly investigated as directed by the High Court.