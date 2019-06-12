Conduct Disability Audits

The Division Bench of the State High Court has taken a considered view about how better and more facilities could be provided to the differently abled persons in the State with special reference to the ‘sensitization programme’ and ‘internal audit training’ for differently abled persons. Since a PIL is filed with the Court in this regard, the Bench, while hearing the case, has directed the State Government to notify the requisite details on Government website.

Since all such facilities which are earmarked for the differently abled persons, the court has asked for a soft format to be made available at the court and to different connected departments of the State dealing directly or indirectly with the schemes and facilities in respect of the differently abled persons and has directed Nipaman Foundation, the author of the documents namely “Access to all Sensitization Programme” and “Internal Audit Training “ to provide the same. The court has asked for the road map in order that trainings and sensitization of every public official on issues related to disability could be undertaken. This definitely is an innovative idea to cause disability audits of every building, of facilities including access, open area as parks, gardens, pavements, roads, transportation modes etc. All courts in the State too are going to be covered under it.