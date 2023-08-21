Concrete Initiative Has Been Taken To Provide Land To Landless And A Pucca House: LG Sinha

Lt Governor addresses inaugural session of 3-day National Workshop on ‘Panchayat with Good Governance’ in Srinagar

Giriraj Singh, Minister for Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, joined the Conference virtually

Srinagar, Aug 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the inaugural session of the 3-day National Workshop on ‘Panchayat with Good Governance’ earlier today.

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Giriraj Singh, joined the conference virtually.

“Meri Panchayat App”- an integrated and unified m-governance platform was also launched on the occasion.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh commended the UT Administration for its efforts in strengthening the three-tier Panchayati Raj System in J&K.

He said initiatives like “Meri Panchayat” App are the new form of good governance and digital India to empower rural India.

In his address, the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha welcomed the representatives of Panchayats, stakeholders and domain experts from across the country to Jammu Kashmir.

He said the deliberations on exemplary strategies, convergent actions and best practices aligned with Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals over the three days will make the governance at Panchayat level more effective and efficient.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has given us a vision of ‘Gram Uday se Bharat Uday’ and it should be our sincere efforts to realise the limitless potential and possibilities of rural areas, to change the destiny of the country,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor shared the efforts of the UT Government in the last three years to ensure responsive, inclusive, participatory and representative decision-making at all levels.

“Sustainable Development Goals can be achieved through transforming the villages and making them Aatma-Nirbhar. It is our firm resolve to make the PRIs empowered, stronger and ensure their increased participation in development initiatives,” the Lt Governor said.

We are making endeavours to transform Panchayats into the centers of economic activities and prosperity, he said.

The development projects are being taken as per the needs of the people and completed at a faster pace. Infrastructure development is bridging the gap between rural and urban J&K and timely completion of projects shows our rural society is becoming prosperous and growth is inclusive and sustainable, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor also appealed to the people and all the stakeholder departments to work together on Panchayat Level indicators for the good governance. He said the government is ensuring necessary resources as well as giving Panchayats the responsibility of implementation to strengthen the solid foundation of inclusive development.

The Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration towards the welfare of the last man in the queue and improving the standard of living of rural population.

We are working together to take necessary steps for effective and seamless public service delivery as well as benefits of government schemes and programmes to fulfill the aspirations of all the villages, he said.

Self-employment schemes and Self Help Groups founded and run by rural women have immense potential for making rural society self-reliant and to increase household incomes by creating more opportunities for employment and self-employment at the grassroots level, the Lt Governor said.

In order to meet the housing needs of the poor, we have taken a concrete initiative to provide land to landless and a pucca house, he added.

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Sh Kapil Moreshwar Patil, in his address stressed on the collective efforts of all stakeholders towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The occasion also marked the release of Operating Guidelines of National Capability Building Framework for PRIs, and Service level Benchmarks and Model Contracts for Gram Panchayats for Water Supply and Sanitation.

DDC Chairpersons; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Sunil Kumar, Union Secretary, Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and PRI members from J&K and across the country were present.