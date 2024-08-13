Compact Security Plan In Place For Aug 15 Keeping In View Recent Terror Activities: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 13: Stating that the police were fully aware of the emerging security challenges in Kashmir, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V K Bhirdi Tuesday said that a compact security plan has been framed for the smooth conduct of August 15 functions across Kashmir keeping in view the recent terror activities.

Talking to reporters at Bakshi Stadium Srinagar, the main venue for August 15, IGP Kashmir, said that police is aware of the recent terror activities and keeping the same in mind, a “compact security plan” has been framed for the smooth conduct of August 15.

“We are aware of recent terror activities. There is an ongoing operation in Kokernag. So we have laid a multi-layer security grid for smooth functions on August 15 across Kashmir,” he said after taking stock of the full-dress rehearsal at the main venue. LG Manoj Sinha will unfurl the tri-colour at Bakshi Stadium while one of his advisors, will take salute of the parade in Jammu.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Bhiduri while speaking to reporters, said in the full dress rehearsal, school children and others showed a great enthusiasm and locals are ready to join the event in large numbers. “I urge the people to come early and be seated. Those having smoking habits need to keep cigarette packets at home for some time and enjoy the great event,” he said, adding that there was an open invitation to all. (KNO)