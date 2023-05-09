Common Uniform For Brigadiers And Above Rank Officers In Army From Aug 1

NEW DELHI, May 9: The Army has decided that brigadiers and above rank officers will have a common uniform from August 1 irrespective of their parent cadre and appointment, military sources said on Tuesday. The decision was taken after detailed deliberations during the recently concluded Army Commanders Conference and extensive consultations with all stakeholders, they said.

The changes will come into effect from August 1.

The headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches, belt and shoes of senior officers will be standardised as part of the decision, the sources said.

There will be no change to the uniform worn by Colonels and below-rank officers.

“In order to promote and strengthen common identity and approach in service matters amongst senior leadership, beyond the boundaries of regimentation, the Indian Army has decided to adopt a common uniform for brigadier and above rank officers,” said a source.

“This will also reinforce the Indian Army’s character to be a fair and equitable organisation,” it said.

In the Indian Army, brigadiers and above officers are those who have already commanded units, battalions and are mostly posted at headquarters or establishments where officers from all arms and services work and function together.

The sources said a standard uniform will ensure a common identity for all senior-rank officers, while reflecting the true ethos of the Indian Army.

Different types of uniform and accoutrements have specific association to respective arms, regiments and services in the Indian Army. (Agencies)