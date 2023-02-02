Common masses be spared during eviction drive: Ravinder Raina

BJP terms 2023-24 budget people friendly

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 2: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shown solidarity with the poor people, farmers and labourers who have five to 15 marlas of State or Kascharai land in their possession and urged the L:G administration that they be spared in eviction drive.

This was stated by BJP JK UT president, Ravinder Raina while talking to reporters here, today along with former Minister, Sat Sharma and chief spokesperson of the party, Sunil Sethi.

Raina said that the party has already taken up the issue with Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha and urged him that common masses should not be harassed during eviction drive which he too agreed in principle. The BJP leader said anybody having any complaint in this regard that a poor person is being harassed by Revenue officials they should bring it in the notice of party leadership or Government so that action can be taken against such officers or officials.

The BJP president said that those poor people who are eking out their livelihood and are dependent on these five to 15 marlas of State or Kascharai land should not be touched and the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha has also assured the BJP leadership that Government will soon frame a policy in this regard so that such people don’t face any problem.

Raina however said that people in general have endorsed the eviction drive launched by Government against land mafia in the UT. He said the big fish including former Chief Ministers, ministers, bureaucrats or land mafia involved in grabbing hundreds Kanals of State of Kaschari land should not be spared and bulldozers be used to retrieve this land and evict the land grabbers.

He said these politicians or bureaucrats who have misused their power when in Government have encroached the thousands kanals of land all over UT and the Government has taken a right step in evicting them and no one should have any problem in this regard.

Commenting on the 2023-24 Union Budget he said it is a people-friendly budget, which will benefit all sections of society.

“The first General Budget of India’s Amrit Kaal is a public welfare and pro poor Budget. It is Budget that will empower and uplift the lives of villagers, rural folks, Dalits, Tribals, farmers, backward and oppressed classes, specially abled people and those who are economically backward. It is a blueprint for India’s rapid growth and development which will ensure holistic progress of the country particularly rural development, agriculture development, labourers’ welfare, infrastructure development, digital infrastructure development, and development of Northeast and hilly regions of our country”, said Ravinder Raina.