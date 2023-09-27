Committee framed to examine claim fund utilization by hospitals under SEHAT scheme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Government today accorded sanction to the constitution of a committee for examining various aspects of claim fund utilization by empanelled public hospitals under AB PM-JAY and AB PM-JAY SEHAT scheme.

Principal Secretary of Finance Department will be chairman of the Committee while Administrative Secretary of Health & Medical Education Department, Director of SKIMS Soura, MD of J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited, Principals of GMC Jammu as well as Srinagar and Directors of Health Services Jammu as well as Kashmir shall be its members.

Further, Chief Executive Officer of State Health Agency J&K will be member secretary of the Committee. In addition to this, the Committee may co-opt any other member(s).

According to the Government order, the Committee will examine utilization of revenue from insurance claim by empanelled Government hospitals, besides utilization of budgetary support and revenue expenditure by such hospitals to eliminate chances of overlap/duplication.

The Committee will also review the guidelines of SEHAT scheme so as to optimize expenditure under budget and claim revenue to improve transparency and accountability in utilization and replenish budgetary resources from claim revenue. It will further streamline the procurement system for drugs, equipments and consumables, etc.