Committee constituted to regulate HRCT charges by private imaging centres

JAMMU: The Government has constituted a committee to regulate the HRCT scan charges being charged by the private imaging centres from the Covid-19 patients.

“In view of several references being received from the general public regarding exorbitant rates being charged from the patients undergoing HRCT/other scans required in the management of Covid-19 patients/ suspected cases; by some private Radiological clinics/Imaging centers a committee has been constituted” an order issued by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer stated.

As per the order, the committee comprising Additional Commissioner with Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Director Health Services, Jammu, Dr Kulbushan Gupta, HOD Radio-diagnosis & Imaging Department Government Medical College, Jammu may co-opt any other member as deemed fit, to arrive at genuine /bench market rates of C.T. scans of Chest in private setting, during the ongoing covid-19 pandemic situation.

The Committee shall also suggest the SOPs to be followed by such Private Radiological imaging centers, to check the transmission of Covid-19 infection. The Committee shall submit its report latest by 16th of May 2021.