Commercial vehicle buying experience redefined by Maruti Suzuki

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 24: Maruti Suzuki’s retail channel for commercial vehicle buyers has become one of the fastest growing automobile network with 325m plus outlets in 235 plus cities. Launched to redefine the buying experience of commercial segment customer, the retail channel captures specific needs of value-conscious customers.

The commercial retail channel offers a diverse range of vehicles in two fuel options – gasoline and factory fitted S-CNG. Maruti Suzuki Commercial vehicles bring the triple advantage of low acquisition cost, low running cost and low maintenance cost.

Backed by the assurance of seamless after sales service with Maruti Suzuki’s extensive service network, the Commercial retail network recently crossed the milestone of 92000+ sales. Maruti Suzuki Commercial has an expanded portfolio of commercial vehicles predominately for customers involved in cargo/goods carrying businesses as well as passenger mobility. This includes the powerful goods carrier range like Super Carry and Eeco Cargo and passenger mobility range includes options like Alto-Tour H1, Celerio-Tour H2, Dzire-Tour S, Ertiga-Tour M and Eeco-Tour V.

Highlighting the strong connect of Commercial Network with its specific customer profile, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Our commercial channel is engineered for multi-purpose needs of customers. Our key customers include market load operators, captive owners, owner-cum-drivers, and fleet owners. These vehicles are an important part of their daily business routine, livelihood, and profitability. This makes them extra conscious about acquisition, running and maintenance costs while demanding minimal downtime in case of a breakdown. Given the versatile use of our commercial channel vehicles and their economic costs, every customer has been satisfied from its value-added offerings.

He further added, “Our robust range of commercial products and extensive sales and service network brings assurance to our trusted customers. It further helps them in easy decision-making. Our factory fitted S-CNG range along with gasoline fuel options brings additional benefits. The dedicated commercial channel and range of vehicles together brings an all-in-one package of trust and assurance for the customers.”