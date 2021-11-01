Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs266

New Delhi, Nov 1: The petroleum companies have hiked the price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 266 from today onwards.
Commercial cylinders of the 19 kg in Delhi will cost Rs 2,000.50 from today onwards which was costing Rs 1,734 earlier.
However, there is no increase in rates of domestic LPG cylinders. (Agencies)
