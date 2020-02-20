Colourful ‘Shiv Barat’ taken out in Jammu on Maha Shivratri

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 20: On the eve of Maha Shivratri, a colourful ‘Shiv Barat’ was taken out today in Jammu city.

It was organized by Shri Ranbireshwar Mandir Welfare Committee (SRMWC) with the active cooperation of Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust.

The religious procession started this afternoon amid Band-Baja from Shri Ranbireshwar Ji Mandir and passed through main bazaars of Old Jammu City viz. City Chowk, Indira Chowk, Hari Market, Shri Raghunath Bazar Chowk, Residency Road, Shahidi Chowk, Rajinder Bazar, Kanak Mandi, Old Hospital Road, Purani Mandi, Link Road, Jain Bazar, Chowk Chabutra, Mubarak Mandi, Panjthirthi, Pacca Danga, Parade Chowk and finally culminated back at Ranbireshwar Temple. Click here to watch video

Devotees of Lord Shiva amid chants of ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ and ‘Shiv Shambhu Ki Jai’, participated in the Shiv Barat, which mesmerized the Jammuites. Children and youngsters, especially ‘Shiv Sevaks’ were attired in various forms of Lord Shiva in the procession.

The procession was led by chariot of Lord Shiva followed by various Jhankies of religious and social organizations viz Dewan Mandir Natak Samaj Mandli, Hudh Mata Trisandhya Committee Jammu Branch, Nat Manch, Shishu Kala Kendra Kanji House, Sumit Anu Musical Group, Best Item Group, Shishu Kala Kendra Kanji House, Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan, Asaram Bapu Ashram Trust Bhagwati Nagar, Jai Ganesh Mandal and others.

Artists performing different skills from different parts of the country also took part in the procession. Artists of Deepak Band sang devotional songs and made the atmosphere ‘ShivMay’. Tableaus of Shiv and Parvati and children depicting as Gods and Goddesses were the highlight of the procession.

People enroute greeted the Shoba Yatra by showering flowers on the chariot of Lord Shiva. The welcome gates were erected by bazaar associations at various places to greet the Barat. Various traders, religious organizations of old city had organized Bhandaras (Langars) at various places for the devotees.

Earlier, Ex MLA Jammu East Rajesh Gupta, Vikramaditya, Martand, president, Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust, Mubarak Singh, Corporator Sumit Raina and Corporator Amit Gupta along with Mahant of the Temple Rishi Ban performed Pooja of Lord Shiva before the start of the Shiv Barat and prayed for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

SRMWC members who took part in this Shobha Yatra were Onkar Sharma (president), Rajkumar Gupta, Amit Gupta, Advocate Jyoti Sarup Misra, Advocate Kapil Sharma, Mandeep Sharma, Anubhav Suri, Murli Parihar, Mohan Sharma, Amit Jain, Deepak Sharma, Rajinder Magotra, Dr Sunny Gupta, Rekha Sharma, Subhash Bhagat, Dolly Abrol, Surinder Bhagat, Suresh Sharma, Karan Sharma and others.

Heavy deployment of police and para-military forces was also made en route the procession to avoid any untoward incident, besides traffic regulation.