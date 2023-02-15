Colleges Reopen After Winter Vacation In Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Feb 15: All colleges in Kashmir valley reopened after observing 50-day-long winter vacation on Wednesday, amid sunny weather.

The colleges were closed for winter vacation on December 27, 2022 reopened today after 50 days much to the delight of the students who were feeling enthusiastic and overjoyed entering their respective colleges in Srinagar.

I am overjoyed to join the college today and will interact with my classmates after a long time, a girl student of Amar Singh College said.

She said I am feeling enthusiastic to enter the college after winter vacations, ” a student of Women college on Moulana Azad road in Srinagar said and added meeting my friends and classmates after a long winter break amid improvement in the weather conditions.

Sarfarz Hussain, a student of Amar Singh College was feeling happy to interact with the teaching staff and his friends on the first day of college. I missed my teachers and college during the 50 day long winter vacation, he added.

Bashir Ahmad Rather Principal of Amar Singh College said the winter vacation period remained a hectic period for the non-vocational staff as examination for the first semester was conducted for the constituent colleges of cluster universities who had obtained admission in June-July last year.

He said the first semester and third semester backlog were also conducted during the winter vacations. He said the motive behind conducting examinations on time was to start the class work on time to start further studies.

Rather said that class work for the preparation of 5th semester started today in the college. He said the skill examination of the first semester would start from February 20-22 and the class work of these students would commence from February 23.

He said similarly the examinations for the 3rd semester would come to an end on February 20 and from February 21 their classes would start regularly.

He said all faculty members of the college including sports staff have resumed their duties and were enthusiastic to perform their day to day course of education besides students were also happy resuming their studies after winter vacation.