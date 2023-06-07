Collect drug consumers’ record at Panchayat, block levels: DGP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 7: The Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, chaired a review meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) at the Police Headquarters today.

The meeting focused on formulating a strategy to eradicate the drug menace and narcotic trade in the region.

As per a statement, senior police officials, including Special DG Crime AK Choudhary, ADGP (Hqrs) PHQ MK Sinha, Bhim Sen Tuti, DIG Crime, Javid Iqbal Matoo, and AIGs from various departments, attended the meeting.

The DGP emphasized the need for enhanced coordination among all stakeholders to combat the dangerous drug trade effectively.

He proposed the collection of records of drug consumers at the Panchayat/Block levels, which would help identify the sources of drug supply. Highlighting the threat posed by the drug menace to the socio-economic structure, he called for joint efforts to make Jammu and Kashmir a drug-free region.

The DGP instructed the establishment of the ANTF secretariat within the Crime Branch J&K to improve coordination, analyze successful and unsuccessful cases, and identify areas that require improvement.

He emphasized the importance of sharing information promptly on drug-related activities and actions against drug peddlers. The DGP also stressed the need for awareness campaigns through documentaries and lectures at educational institutions and community levels.

To ensure a higher conviction rate in narcotic cases, the DGP urged the maintenance of proper chain of custody and documentation, development of standard operating procedures (SOPs), and publication of circulars and orders.

He called for district-level task forces to handle narco-cases and regular reviews of case progress. The DGP also emphasized quality examination and review at the prosecution level.

Regarding poppy cultivation, the DGP called for mapping hotspots and providing alternative crop options under relevant Government policies.

Strict action was directed against repeat offenders, including booking them under appropriate laws. The DGP further emphasized the attachment of properties acquired through drug trade, freezing of bank accounts, and identification and action against known and suspected drug traders/smugglers.

The DGP instructed the identification of competent investigators and analysis of judgments to rectify investigation shortcomings. He also stressed the establishment of an intelligence cell and effective utilization of resources. The use of dog squads for law enforcement and crime detection was encouraged, and countermeasures against mobile phone usage in jails were discussed.

Special DGP Crime, AK Choudhary, and other officers briefed the DGP about measures taken and planned to curb drug abuse and improve narco-case investigations.