Cold Wave Conditions Prevail As Night Temp Dips In Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 25: Cold wave conditions prevailed on Saturday as the minimum temperature at most of the places dipped to freezing point again after witnessing a slight respite in Kashmir valley.

After witnessing a slight improvement in weather on Friday, the minimum temperature at most of the places including Srinagar plunged again below freezing point causing cold wave conditions in the valley on Saturday.

Meteorological Centre Srinagar forecast the weather is very likely to remain generally cloudy and dry during the next 24 hours. It said the weather will remain generally cloudy on November 27 and 28 also.

There is a possibility of light rain or snow at isolated higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir during November 29-30, the MeT office said and added from December 1 to 5 the weather will remain partially to generally cloudy.

Shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue till November 28 over many places of Kashmir Division, the MeT office said.

Srinagar, recorded a low of -1.0°C on Saturday which was -1.1°C below normal for the summer Capital of Jammu and Kashmir during this period of the season.

Pahalgam remained the coldest place in the Kashmir valley and witnessed a low of -3.4°C on Saturday and it was -1.0°C below normal for the tourist hot spot.

Qazigund, on Srinagar-Jammu national highway recorded a minimum of-0.8 °C and Kokerng 1.5°C respectively on Saturday.

Kupwara settled on -0.5°C and it was normal for the frontier north Kashmir district.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir had a low of -1.0.°C Saturday and it was 1.1°C above normal for the famous ski resort of Kashmir, MeT office said. (Agencies)