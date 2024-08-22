Coalition To Take Place In J&K ‘But’ Not At The Cost Of Congress Workers’, Leaders’ Interest: Rahul Gandhi

SRINAGAR, Aug 22: Senior Congress leader the party’s leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Thursday said that there will be a coalition in J&K but not at the cost of Congress workers’ and leaders’ interest.

Addressing the Congress worker’s meet in Srinagar, Rahul, said that in J&K, coalition will take place for sure. “But there won’t be a coalition at the cost of Congress workers’ and leaders’ interest. All you (workers) should remain assured that there will be no compromise on the interests and respect of party workers and leaders,” Rahul said addressing workers in Srinagar.

Rahul said that he met AICC chief Malikarjun Kharge and decided to visit J&K first. “We want to give a message to the people of J&K and their representation and statehood is supreme for us,” he said. “Since Independence, many States have been converted into UTs but J&K is the first State that was downgraded to UT despite being a State.”

Rahul said that on Wednesday evening, he tasted Wazwan and ice-cream in Srinagar. “I met some people at an ice-cream shop where some people told me that do I like J&K people? This irritated me and I replied to them that I don’t like J&K people but I love them,” he said. “I have an old bond with Kashmir.

I have a blood relation with Kashmir.” Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendera Modi, Rahul said that the INDIA bloc has managed to shake the confidence and psychology of Modi. “You can’t see PM Modi opening his chest any more. Our ideology and strength paved the way for us. We didn’t resort to violence or unparliamentary language but succeeded in conveying a message to PM Modi that he is not what he feels,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, AICC chief Malikarjun Kharge said that if Congress wins polls from J&K, the party would be able to conquer entire India. “People of J&K must repose trust in Congress so that we can pull you out of the mess and despair,” he said and urged people to vote for the party in large numbers in the upcoming Assembly elections commencing September 18.

He said that Congress expects at least 40 to 45 seats in the upcoming polls. “As per a survey, it has come to fore that Rahul is the most popular leader in J&K.” He said that Congress will fight for the restoration of rights of people of J&K. “We will fight for your land, forests and rights snatched,” he said. (KNO)