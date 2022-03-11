Co-pilot killed, pilot injured in copter crash in Gurez

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Mar 11: A co-pilot was killed and pilot critically injured when an Army’s Cheetah helicopter crashed in Baraub area of Gurez in Bandipora district of North Kashmir this afternoon.

A Defence Ministry spokesman said here that the copter crashed while it was on a routine mission to evacuate an ailing soldier from a forward post along the Line of Control.

“The helicopter lost communication contact with the forward post at Gujran, Baraub. A search operation on foot was immediately launched by the Army alongside search and rescue helicopters which were pressed into service,” he said, adding, “the wreckage of the crashed helicopter was found in snow bound Gujran Nallah.”

Click here to watch video

Pilot and the co-pilot of the helicopter were grievously injured in the crash and were immediately evacuated to Base Hospital, Srinagar.

Maj Sankalp Yadav, the co-pilot succumbed to his injuries at 92 Base Hospital while the injured pilot was further evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur. The injured pilot has been identified as Lt. Col BK Divedi. He is stated to be critical, but stable.

“Events leading to the crash of the helicopter are being ascertained,” the spokesman said.

Regarding Maj Sankalp Yadav, 29, the spokesman said that he was commissioned in Indian Army in 2015 and was a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan. He is survived by his father.

Meanwhile, Lieuteant Governor Manoj Sinha has saluted the supreme sacrifice of Maj Sankalp Yadav.

“I salute the courage and supreme sacrifice of our braveheart Army officer Maj Sankalp Yadav who laid down his life in the line of duty in Gurez sector. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured,” the office of LG J&K tweeted.