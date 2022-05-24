Cloudy weather, rain likely at scattered places in J&K: MeT

JAMMU, May 24: Generally cloudy weather with a brief spell of rain at scattered places in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to continue till Tuesday evening, as per the MeT department.

The union territory witnessed an inclement weather during the last 24 hours.

“Generally cloudy weather with a brief spell of rain at scattered places is likely to continue till evening,” a MeT official said, adding that except for today, there is no forecast of any significant weather till next four days.

“Cloudy weather with possibility of light rain at scattered places of Kashmir and hot and dry in Jammu till ending May”.

Jammu recorded 18.1 degrees, Katra 15.1, Batote 9.1, Banihal 9.4 and Bhaderwah 10 as the minimum temperature.

Srinagar recorded 11.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 7.4 and Gulmarg 2.6 as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had 3 degrees, Leh 3.6 and Kargil 7.8 as the minimum temperature.