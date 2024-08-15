Cloudburst Triggers Flash Flood In J&K’s Bandipora; No Casualties Reported

Bandipora , Aug 15 : A cloudburst in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir triggered a flash flood on Thursday morning.

The cloudburst was reported in Arin area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora. The heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding, submerging many areas. However, there were no reports of casualties.

Following the incident, locals gathered at the site, some holding umbrellas for protection.

The Srinagar Meteorological Centre had issued an advisory earlier, forecasting light to moderate rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir.

“Light to moderate Rain/thundershower at most places of J&K on August 15. Light to moderate Rain/thundershower at many places of J&K Mainly towards late night/early morning over a period of August 16-20,” it said.