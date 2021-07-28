Cloudburst in higher reaches of Shri Amarnathji Shrine: No Loss of Human Lives or Property

Joint Team of Shrine Board, Police & Army on the Spot, Situation under Control: Lt Governor

A team of SDRF is on Stand-by at Baltal & NDRF at Srinagar to meet Future Challenges: LG

Srinagar, July 28: Today afternoon, due to cloudburst in higher reaches, there were gusts of water near the Holy Cave area of Shri Amarnathji Shrine and the nallah adjoining the Holy Cave started flowing heavily.

The joint team of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Police and Army acting swiftly, evacuated all the staff present close to the Nallah. No loss of human lives or property is reported.

As per the latest report, the Holy Cave shrine is safe. Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah also spoke to Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha who briefed him about the present situation and efforts made by the joint team of officials, Police and Army.

“The situation is under control and the flow of water in the nallah is normal. A team of SDRF is camping at Baltal and on stand-by to meet future challenges. An NDRF team is also on stand-by in Srinagar to tackle natural calamities due to incessant rain in the region. The SASB and the administration are closely monitoring the situation,” Lt Governor said.