Clear Weather With Evening Showers In J&K Today: MeT

JAMMU, Jun 28: The weather was mainly clear at most places of J&K on Wednesday with meteorological department(MeT) predicting late afternoon or evening showers.

A MeT official said that a brief spell of rain/thundershowers was likely to happen at scattered places of J&K towards late afternoon/evening.

He predicted early morning and evening rains for the next one week.

“From June 29- 30, the weather will be partly cloudy. Rain likely in the early mornings/evenings. Same weather expected from July 01 to 05,” he said.