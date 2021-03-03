Cleaning up water bodies

That ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat ‘no longer remained just an economic programme but become a national spirit too, with those feelings we could understand and realise our collective responsibilities , for example towards water conservation. On this very important issue concerning us all, the Prime Minister in his monthly ”Mann Ki Baat” of February has suggested a workable roadmap to achieve that aim. We have numerous water bodies in this country but our approach should not only be towards using rather exploiting those to the hilt but also see that such natural boons are periodically cleansed and ‘maintained’ . A target oriented solution is the key towards better management and deriving optimum results, even on back to back basis. A 100 days campaign, therefore, as suggested by the PM , could be devised and worked on throughout the country to result in conserving water as these water bodies after getting cleaned up and repaired, could accommodate and add to the reserves more water during monsoon period. Such campaigns could become successful with wonderful results only when there was collective response of and larger participation by the people in such mass movements of positive and very constructive nature and aims. Swatchh Bharat Abhiyan – again a mass movement, though looked at initially by many with a sort of scorn, has turned out to be of revolutionary changes attracting worldwide attention. The modern thinking, especially with respect to preparing any economic model was based on its success vis-a-vis how much did it work towards involvement of masses to bring about the desired results. Hence conservation of water and preserving and maintaining our water bodies could be possible when we all participated in whichever way. The PM also gave a new thought or ‘mantra’ to work on in respect of physical science in that it did not mean physics, chemistry etc alone but should be utilised in other ways and expanded like to ”Lab to Land