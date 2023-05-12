Cleaning of Dal’s interiors, shoreline ahead of G20 event progressing steadily

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, May 12: In preparation for the upcoming G20 event here, dedicated efforts are underway to ensure the pristine condition of Dal Lake and its surroundings, while with the deployment of nearly 500 labourers and various machines, the task of cleaning the lake and its shores, is progressing steadily.

The residents, known as Dal dwellers, have also expressed their satisfaction with the ongoing cleaning initiatives that have contributed to the overall improvement of the lake’s appearance.

The authorities have intensified their cleaning efforts, particularly focusing on the extraction of lilies and enhancing the natural beauty of Dal Lake.

Dr Bashir Ahmad Bhat, VC, Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), explained the measures being taken, stating: “Considering the upcoming G20 tourism group meeting to be held on the lake’s banks, we have intensified the cleaning operations. The work is being carried out in multiple shifts, and additional machinery has been employed to expedite the process.”

He further emphasized the meticulous cleaning of the shoreline, involving the dedicated efforts of the labourers to complete the task promptly. “We aim to enhance the lake’s appeal for tourists, and this year will witness a remarkable transformation of Dal Lake as a whole,” he added.

Besides the visible areas of the lake and its shorelines, the LCMA has also focused on the interior portions of Dal Lake, clearing navigation channels. The ongoing work in this regard is aimed at ensuring smooth movement within the lake.

The officials noted the availability of nine harvesters, along with the deployment of 8-10 weed grabbers, which have been working diligently in double shifts to achieve maximum efficiency. Additionally, dredging operations near the shorelines are actively underway, further enhancing the overall productivity of the cleaning process.

The LCMA has meticulously programmed clusters of aerators to create visually stunning formations within the lake. These formations, officials said, including high jets, mist formations, and trumpet formations, accompanied by captivating colour changes, are designed to provide breathtaking visual experiences for visitors.

The efforts to beautify Dal Lake are well underway, ensuring an enchanting ambiance for the G20 tourism group meeting scheduled at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) from May 22 to May 24.

The Dal dwellers, expressing their contentment, shared their appreciation for the extensive cleaning work carried out by the LCMA, particularly the clearing of internal navigational channels.