CJ visits District Court Complex Jammu, assesses infra issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 14: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, today paid his maiden visit to District Court Complex, Jammu. He was accompanied by Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Vinod Chatterjee Koul.

On the occasion, the Chief Justice and other Judges of the High Court were welcomed with guard of honour presented by a contingent of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The Chief Justice inspected the entire Court Complex including Family Court, POCSO Court, E-Seva Kendra and other sections and also took stock of infrastructural issues of District Court Complex, Jammu. He also took first-hand appraisal of working of the office of Chief Defense Cousel and Legal Aid Clinic. Chief Justice also visited the AIR Café and e-Library set up within the precincts of Lawyers’ Chambers Building.

Later, Chief Justice interacted with the Judicial Officers posted at the District Headquarter Jammu as well as with members of the Bar. He advised the Judicial Officers to work with utmost dedication, diligence and compassion to uphold the dignity and honour of the institution. He also laid emphasis on the use of technology by all the stakeholders of the Justice for expeditious disposal of cases.

While presenting the welcome address, Sanjay Parihar, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jammu apprised the Chief Justice and other Judges about the statistics regarding pendency of different categories of cases as well as about the ways and means adopted by the Judicial officers to ensure their expeditious disposal.

He further assured the Chief Justice that District Judiciary Jammu shall work with complete dedication, utmost sincerity in free, fair and transparent manner to ensure that quality justice is delivered in a time bound manner to each and every seeker of the Justice.

Later, the Chief Justice was felicitated by the Judicial Employees Welfare Association on the occasion.

Senior Advocate, Vikram Sharma, President, High Court Bar Association, Jammu, Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh, M.K Sharma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice and other officers of the registry of the High Court were also present at the occasion.