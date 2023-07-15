CJ visits Bandipora, inaugurates Court Complex at Gurez

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, July 15: Chief Justice High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, today visited district Bandipora and reviewed the functioning of the District Court here.

He was received by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad; Principal District & Sessions Judge Bandipora Amit Sharma and SSP Bandipora, Lakshay Sharma.

During the visit, Justice Kotiswar Singh inspected the working scenario in the court complex and directed the staff of the court to update and upload data as data entry operations are very important for the efficient delivery of judicial services.

The Chief Justice also inspected the ongoing construction works of new court complex Bandipora, executed at a cost of 35 crores approximately. The Chief Justice asked executing the agency to complete the under-progress court complex before the given timeline of December 2023 and establish facilities for specially-abled persons and install power backup facilities by using solar panels.

During the visit, the Chief Justice also interacted with Bar Association Bandipora. While interacting with them, Chief Justice assured all possible support to the bar. He highlighted that for dispensation of justice, cooperation and coordination among all the wings of the judiciary is a must. Justice Kotiswar Singh also complimented the Judges, and staff of the Bar Association of district court Bandipora for their exemplary performance in the district.

Meanwhile, Justice Kotiswar Singh also paid a visit to the Child Care Institute for Boys and Orphanage Home for Girls located at Papchan and Sunderwan, respectively, to assess the facilities and services provided to the children residing in the institute.

Justice Kotiswar Singh advised the children to prioritise their career and stay away from drugs in all the conditions. He also wished his best to the children for their future endeavours.

He also inaugurated New Court Complex at Gurez.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi (virtually); Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, M.K Sharma; Principal and District Sessions Judge, Bandipora, Amit Sharma; Judicial Magistrate (First Class), Shayesta Nazir; Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad; SSP Bandipora, Lakshay Sharma; members of the Bar Association Gurez and representatives from the legal fraternity.

Chief Justice said that the inauguration of the Court Complex at Gurez marks a significant step forward in enhancing access to justice for the people of the region. With the latest facilities and a dedicated team of legal professionals, the complex is expected to expedite the legal processes, reduce case backlogs, and provide timely justice to those in need, he said.

Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, in her address on the occasion said that Judiciary has always ensured justice to remote areas of the country and the visit of Chief Justice to Gurez for the inauguration of new court complex is one such example. She said that new court complex at Gurez will ensure delivery of justice to people of the sub division.

Principal and District Sessions Judge while speaking on the occasion, informed that newly constructed Court Complex boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including modern courtrooms equipped with advanced technology to streamline proceedings. He added that the complex also houses administrative offices, conference rooms, and a dedicated space for alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, providing a comprehensive framework to cater to the diverse needs of the legal community and the public.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, in his address, said that the newly constructed complex will serve as a symbol of justice and reinforce the commitment to providing efficient and accessible legal services to the people of Gurez.

Later, Chief Justice inaugurated Legal Literacy Club at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Dawar, aimed to empower young minds with essential legal knowledge and foster a sense of legal responsibility among them.