CJ, other Judges interact with Yuva Sangathan Contingent

JAMMU, Mar 9: Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court Justice N Kotiswar Singh and other Judges of the High Court interacted with the ‘Yuva Sangathan Contingent’ comprising of 25 students studying in different educational institutions of far flung areas of Assam.

The contingent was led by two faculty members from IIT Gauhati and were coordinated by the students from IIT Jammu. The tour was organized in connection with the flagship programme of Government of India “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.

During the interaction, the Chief Justice impressed upon the visiting students to read the preamble of Indian Constitution as it is important not only for Judges and Lawyers but also for the common man to understand the fabric of Indian society besides imbibing the quality of good human being.

He further stated that the preamble is a beautiful poem. He also advised them to keep themselves abreast with the fundamental rights enshrined in the Part-III of the Constitution and become an aware citizen.

While intermingling with the students, the Chief Justice was apprised by them about their first hand experiences with the common person during their visit to Bhaderwah and border areas of J&K.

Justice Tashi Rabstan encouraged the female visitors to shun their inhibitions and step out in participating in such events.

Justice Sindhu Sharma who was also present in the meeting said that learning is a continuous experience and highlighted the importance of learning while travelling. She also advised the guests to be the ambassadors of peace and harmony prevailing in the UT of J&K.

Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary and Justice Rahul Bharti also interacted with the guests and extended open invitation to them to visit again.

The visiting delegates thereafter had a round of the High Court premises and also witnessed the working of various Courts and also eCourts as well as front office of J&K Legal Services in the High Court.

Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General, M.K. Sharma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice besides other Registry Officers, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority and other Officers/officials of the High Court were present during the interactive session.