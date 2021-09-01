CJ launches website of Ladakh Legal Services Authority

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 1: For the convenience of public of UT of Ladakh in general & litigants in particular, Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice High Court J&K and Ladakh who is also Patron-in-Chief, Ladakh Legal Services Authority launched the Website of UT of Ladakh Legal Services Authority in a simple but impressive function held at the Srinagar wing of the High Court.

The website provides an easier way to handle customer service offering answers to frequently asked questions and shall thereby reduce customer service costs and would save time and money of the visitors.

The objective of this website is to provide the visitors with an easier way to learn about aims and objectives of Legal Services Authorities Act, and also about the entitled beneficiaries under the Act besides allowing the visitors to browse information based on their own choice.

The website is interactive and gives better access about the Authority and its activities, notices, orders, Lok Adalat, Panel Lawyers, Legal Aid Clinics, Legal Literacy Clubs, PLVs etc. The current and prospective beneficiaries will find useful information about the services of legal services institutions on the home page of the website.

The website will be constantly updated with useful information, articles, newsletter, official announcements and achievements in the news section.

The function was attended by Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Executive Chairman, Ladakh Legal Services Authority, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chairman High Court Legal Services Committee, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Javid Iqbal Wani, Judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Umang Narula, Advisor to Lt. Governor, UT of Ladakh, Satish Khandare, Additional Director General of Police, UT of Ladakh, Ashok Jain, Member Secretary, NALSA, Shahzad Ahmed, Registrar Vigilance and other officers of registry, Preet Pal Singh, Administrative Secretary, Department of Law, UT of Ladakh, Chairmen and Secretaries of DLSAs Leh and Kargil. The function was also attended by the officers & officials of National Legal Services Authority, other State Legal Services Authorities & Judicial Officers through virtual mode.

In the beginning, M.K. Sharma Member Secretary, Ladakh Legal Services Authority welcomed the dignitaries and gave an overview of the website.