CJ inaugurates Legal Aid Defence Counsel office, launches NSTEP application

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, (Patron-in-chief JKLSA), today inaugurated the office of Legal Aid Defence Counsel in District Court Complex Janipur, Jammu besides launching NSTEP application and help desk counter for e-filing in the district court.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Judge High Court of J&K & Ladakh (Administrative Judge for District Jammu) and other Judges of the High Court of J&K were present during the inaugural ceremony.

Advocate General, DC Raina, Judicial Officers of District Jammu, officers from civil administration and police were also present on this occasion.

Chief Justice said that this Legal Aid Defence Counsel office would go a long way in helping all those downtrodden and marginal people who have no access to justice. “Help desk counter for e-filing and launch of NSTEP application is yet another milestone in the administration of Justice which would make the complicated filing system into an easy and accessible for all”, he maintained.

In his address, Chief Justice stressed to make the Judicial system accessible to every citizen and asked the Judicial Officers to come up to the expectations of the litigants. He added that he will make every effort to improve the infrastructure of the Judicial system.

Registrar General, Sanjeev Gupta, Registrar Vigilance Shahzad Azeem, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority (JKLSA), M K Sharma and Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Rajeev Gupta were also present.

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Sanjay Parihar delivered the welcome address while Secretary DLSA Jammu, Yahaya Firdous, presented vote of thanks.