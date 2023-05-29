Civilian shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag

SRINAGAR, May 29: A man was shot dead on Monday by terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

“Terrorists fired upon one civilian namely Deepu R/O Udhampur working at private circus mela at amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in #Anantnag. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Case registered, #investigation going on,” Police tweeted.