Civilian injured in Shopian gunfight succumbs, terrorists flee

Srinagar, May 10: A civilian who was injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district during a gun battle between security forces and terrorists on Monday evening succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning, official sources said.

A soldier and two civilians were wounded during an initial encounter at Pandoshan area of Shopian district last evening. Police had said the two civilians were wounded in terrorist firing as they tried to escape the cordon.

“One of the injured civilians succumbed to his injuries this morning,” an official said, adding the condition of the other two injured is stable. terrorists and joint forces exchanged brief firing during a cordon and search operation in the area last evening.

Sources said there was no fresh contact and the terrorists may have managed to escape from the area in the initial stages. There is neither any official word on the Shopian operation nor any confirmation of terrorists managing to escape from the area. (Agencies)