Civil society takes out candle-march, seeks justice for Wazir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 23: Various transport, trade organizations besides members of civil society today took out a candle-march in Jammu city, demanding justice for the family of TS Wazir (Ex-MLC), who was brutally murdered in Delhi last year.

Wazir, former Chairman of J&K Gurdwara Parbandhak Board, was murdered in Delhi in Sept last year, when he was going to Canada to meet his son and other relatives, The police had also claimed to have arrested a few people connected with the murder. But even after more than one year, the Delhi police failed to solve the murder. The family members of Late Wazir and members of All J&K Transport Welfare Association also held press briefings several times and urged the LG’s Administration in J&K and BJP Government to exert pressure on Delhi Police to solve the murder case and bring the killers of Late Wazir to justice, but the case has still remained a mystery.

Today, the family members of Later T S Wazir, his relatives, scores of members of District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC) Jammu, All J&K Transport Welfare Association, Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by Arun Gupta, J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu led by its president M K Bhardwaj and several youth and social organizations started candle-march from residence of Tarlok Singh Wazir, near Fire Services headquarters Gandhinagar and culminated the on-foot march at Police Station Gandhinatar near Main Stop.

The protesters were carrying banners in their hands demanding justice for the family. It was a symbolic march to draw the attention of LG’s Administration towards inaction on the part of police to solve this murder case.

While sparking on the occasion, heads of DGPC Jammu, Bar Association Jammu, AJKTWA and JCCI expressed strong resentment over the inaction on the part of police and strongly demanded that the case be solved without any more delay and justice be provided to the aggrieved Wazir family. They alleged that despite appeal to the Lt Governor and senior leaders of BJP in Delhi, the case could not be solved, despite the claims of the police that some people have been arrested and the investigating team was very closer to solving the murder mystery.