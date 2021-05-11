Civil Sectt re-opens in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 11: The Civil Secretariat and other Darbar Move offices reopened in Srinagar today after a gap of six months.

The administration has decided to defer the bi-annual practice of Darbar move due to upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

According to the arrangement worked out by the administration, the Civil Secretariat will remain functional from both the capitals while as Administrative Secretaries will rotate between the two places as per the roster notified by the General Administration Department.

As many as 62 offices of Head of Departments, which move in full/ in camp, will primarily function from Srinagar while 73 will work from Jammu.

Apart from this, 13 offices will also have Civil Secretariat-like arrangement for the period of deferment of Darbar move.