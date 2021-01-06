Civil Sectt employees’ delegation, member SMVDSB call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 6: A delegation of J&K Civil Secretariat (Non-Gazetted) Employees Union (JKCSNGEU) today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Civil Secretariat.

The delegation led by its President, Rouf Ahmad Bhat comprising of Sanjeev Sharma, Vice President JKCSNGEU and Hilal Ahmad Bhat, General Secretary JKCSNGEU submitted a memorandum of demands and issues to the Lt Governor pertaining to Career Progression for J&K Civil Secretariat (Subordinate) Service; Comprehensive Accommodation Policy for Darbar move employees; placement of Accounts Officers as DDOs in various offices on the analogy of J&K Police Department and removal of disparity of Pay in respect to AAOs of KSAS and IAAS; creation of posts for promotion of Non-LLB cadre of the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and removal of pay anomaly of Legal Assistants.

The members of the delegation also projected demands including upgradation/ promotion of Statistical Officers of E&S Service; creation of adequate Ministerial staff (UT Cadre) for management of newly created Degree Colleges in Higher Education Department, Civil Secretariat and time bound conduction of regular DPCs.

They also drew Lt Governor’s attention towards the issue of transportation and funeral arrangements for the deceased move employees and their family members.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor were also present during the interaction.

Maj Gen (Retd.) SK Sharma, Member, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and President Forum for Awareness of National Security (FANS) also called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him on the activities of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

He informed that the yatra to Bhawan has increased since December and over 2 lakh yatris had performed darshans in the month against only 7,252 in August 2020. He also briefed the Lt Governor on the present status of donations for Durga Bhawan at Bhawan, functionality of Material Rope Way from Siar Dabri to Bhawan, popularity of Mobile App and online distribution of Prasad of the Shrine.

He also apprised the Lt Governor of the activities of SMVD College of Nursing and successful placement of the first batch of passed out students.

It was also informed that Dr. Shailla Cannie, Principal, College of Nursing has been selected for the prestigious National Florence Nightingale Award 2020, to be conferred by President of India.

The Lt Governor congratulated Dr. Shailla Cannie and the administration of the college for the excellent work they are doing for the girl child and the society.

He advised the Member SMVDSB to take all necessary measures to augment the existing facilities for the pilgrims for the smooth conduct of their pilgrimage taking weather conditions into consideration.