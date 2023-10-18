CISF To Takeover Security Of Kot Bhalwal Jail In Jammu This Week

New Delhi, Oct 18: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), one of the armed police forces under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs will take over the security of Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu this week– a high-security Central jail in the Union Territory carrying over 900 prisoners that included some foreign nationals.

The CISF will take over the security of Kot Bhalwal jail from the Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF)– another armed police force under the MHA– which has been securing the establishment for years.

This development comes as MHA issued an order to the CISF on On October 13 to take over the security of Kot Bhalwal jail from the CRPF. This would be the second prison of Jammu and Kashmir to be secured by the CISF–a paramilitary force with a current strength of nearly 1.75 lakh personnel.

On October 3, the CISF also formerly took over the security of Srinagar jail from the CRPF following an MHA order issued to the force on September 22 this year.

“Almost all procedures are done. The CISF will take over security of Kot Bhalwal jail from the CRPF within two-three days,” CISF Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Shrikant Kishore said.

“The CISF will provide security at the inner as well as outer periphery of Kot Bhalwal jail. Our personnel will be guarding the jail premise on round the basis,” added the Officer.

As per another source in the CISF, approximately 260-265 odd personnel, under a Deputy Commandant level officer, will be deployed in Kot Bhalwal jail– one of the two high security Central jails in Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar and Kot Bhalwal jails of Jammu and Kashmir are very sensitive. Several dreaded terrorists and notorious criminals are lodged in these jails. There are over 900 prisoners in Kot Bhalwal and 500 in Srinagar jails.

There are 579 undertrials, 353 detenues, and 67 convicts in the Kot Bhalwal jail, the source said, adding “Among these, 17 are foreign nationals.”.

At present there are thirteen jails of different types for lodgement of prisoners which include two Central jails at Kot Bhalwal and Srinagar; eight district jails at Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, and Kupwara, and Leh and three sub-jails at Hiranagar, Reasi and Kishtwar. The total capacity for prisoners in these jails is 2,775.

Soon after getting security cover of Kot Bhalwal Central jail, the sensitive establishment would be among other India’s most critical infrastructure facilities like nuclear installations, space establishments, seaports, and power plants.

The CISF security umbrella also protects 67 airports, Delhi Metro, important government buildings and iconic heritage monuments. The CISF also has a specialized VIP Security vertical providing round the clock security to important protectees. Post the Mumbai terror attack in November 2008, the mandate of CISF was broadened to provide security cover to private corporate establishments also.

The CISF, which came into existence in 1969 to provide integrated security cover to certain sensitive public sector undertakings with a strength of only three battalions, has since grown into a premier multi-skilled organization with a present strength of 1,71,635 personnel.

The CISF at present provides security cover to 357 establishments through the length and breadth of the country. The CISF also has its own Fire Wing which provides services to 104 of the above establishments. (Agencies)