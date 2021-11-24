CISF to get enhanced responsibility in Civil Aviation; 3,000 additional deployments in coming days

New Delhi, Nov 24: The Central Armed Police Force wing Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is currently responsible for providing security cover to 352 establishments in India, will soon be given additional responsibility to enhance its strength at airports across the country with inputs of deployment of its 3,000 additional personnel, as per the demand of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The information came as the Secretary Ministry of Civil Aviation Rajiv Bansal announced that the “Ministry of Civil Aviation has sought more CISF security personnel for airports from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and that 3,000 additional CISF personnel to be provided in a gradual manner”.

The CISF, however, said that it has not received any such order yet from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

With its current strength of 1,63,590 personnel, the CISF is presently guarding 64 airports including all International Airports, major hypersensitive, sensitive and joint venture airports across the country.

The strength was 2,000 when the CISF was assigned with the prestigious task of aviation security at Indian Airports and the force was first inducted at Jaipur Airport on February 3, 2000.

More than 30,000 CISF personnel are currently deployed at airports across the country and designated as the Aviation Security Group (ASG) with their special training to bring in professionalism and synergy in the performance of their duties.

The ASG has earned appreciation and laurels and for the promptness, courteous behaviour, professional approach and efficiency of its personnel.

On top of frisking passengers and ensuring internal security, the CISF has taken several new initiatives at airports which includes a survey on passenger feedback to bring further improvements, dispensing with stamping of hand baggage tags and a trial run of body-worn cameras to reduce false complaints.

Among its other steps, the CISF has taken measures for hassle-free screening of passengers having prosthetic limbs, handling autistic passengers and assistance to female passengers travelling alone or distressed

The CISF, which came into existence in 1969 to provide integrated security cover to certain sensitive public sector undertakings with a strength of only three battalions, has since grown into a premier multi-skilled organization with a present strength of 1,63,590 personnel.

The CISF at present provides security cover to 352 establishments through the length and breadth of the country. The CISF also has its own Fire Wing which provides services to 104 of the above establishments.

The CISF’s security umbrella includes India’s most critical infrastructure facilities like nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants.

In addition, the CISF also protects important government buildings, iconic heritage monuments and the Delhi Metro. The CISF also has a specialized VIP Security vertical providing round the clock security to important protectees.

Post the Mumbai terror attack in November 2008, the mandate of CISF was broadened to provide security cover to private corporate establishments also. The CISF also provides security consultancy services to private entities.

As per the force officials, the CISF is well equipped to successfully respond to any security threat including terrorism.

The CISF is also the only Central Armed Police Force with a daily public interface; in the airports, in the Delhi Metro and in the iconic monuments and is hence very conscious of the requirement to balance security procedures with a people-friendly approach.

The CISF has 12 reserve battalions, eight training institutes and 63 other formations. (Agencies)