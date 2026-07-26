CIPHER DECIPHER

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. From Dhanaya Pandoh to all: " If we lose hope, we lose ourselves."

Advertisement

2. To all from Pravya Gupta:"If a change of glasses improves vision, a change of thoughts improves life."

3. From Tavleen Kour to all: "When you turn your to-do list into a done list, you begin your journey to success."

4. To all from Jasraj Singh: " Difficulties are part of life-don't lose your inner peace because of them."

5. From Shiv Kumar Sharma to all: " Success always requires giving up your favorite things."

6. To all from Madhurima Rajput: "Keep your face always toward the sunshine-and shadows will fall behind you."

7. From Atharv Katoch to all: " Life doesn't have to be perfect to be wonderful."

8. To all from Monika Katoch: " Life is an unlimited package of happiness-enjoy it."

9. From Abhi Jandyal to all: " Life is like a book-every day is a new page, every month a new chapter, every year a new series."

10. To all from Aagosh Tandon: "Even miracles take time-so always be patient."

The award of rupees 300 for this week's best message has gone to NIDA IMTIYAZ, R/O 211/B BAGHI HYDER BYPASS ROAD, SANAT NAGAR, NEAR TOYOTA SHOWROOM, SRINAGAR for the message "One great step can change the entire world for someone".

HARESH SINGH