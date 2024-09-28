Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. From Nidhi Gupta to all: “The best math you can learn is how to calculate the future cost of current decisions”.

2. To all from Laksh Gupta: “Never trust your fears, they don’t know your Strength”.

3. From Abhishek Vaid to all: ” Your mind can be your greatest friend if you control it, but it becomes your greatest enemy if it controls you”.

4. To all from Abheer vaid: ” When you make a commitment, you build hope. When you keep it, you build trust”.

5. From Ram Mahajan to all: ” Life is a process and only patience can get you through every stage”.

6. To all from Rakesh Kumar: ” Repeated attempts convert impossible into possible, a foe into friend and venom into nectar”.

7. From Usha Raina to all: ” Be happy not because everything is good but because you see good in everything.

8. To all from Rishab Raina: “Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead; if you lose, you can still guide”.

9. From Munit Sharma to all: “Life is meaningless without genuine relationships”.

10. To all from Abhinav Sharma: “Be your own support system: cheer for yourself, be there for yourself, and do it for yourself”.