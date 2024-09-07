Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. To all From Reetu Gupta: “Don’t be pushed around by fears in your mind.Be led by the dreams in your heart”.

2. From Kartik Raina to all: ” The only way to win is to fight”.

3. To all from Jitmanyu Khajuria: “Don’t be afraid of growing slowly. Be afraid only of standing still”.

4. From Varsha Kumari to all: “Don’t try to make it perfect. Instead, make it interesting”.

5. To all from Rakesh Kumar:” Memories with right people will always remain priceless”.

6. From Sahaj Sabharwal to all: “Nowadays irregularities are the proof that it’s original”.

7. To all from Suhani Anand: “Peace begins with a smile”.

8. From Bikramdeep Singh to all: “To be successful in life, you have to say no to several people”.

9. To all from Kuljeet Kumar Betab: “Success never moves away from us unless we move away from it”.

10. From Damini Bhagat to all: “Education is not just the development of knowledge rather it is the development of understanding in person”.