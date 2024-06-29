Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. From Nidhi Gupta to all: ” Loyalty is not a word. It’s a lifestyle”.

2. To all from Gauransh: ” Winning and losing are different sides of the same coin. Problems are common, but attitude makes the difference. Impossible is just an opinion. Never give up. Try, try, but don’t cry “.

3. To all from Sohan Singh: ” Do one thing every-day that scares you and see yourself winning your fears”.

4. From Deepika Chib to all: “If you want to do something great start with small”.

5. To all from Vikas Sawhney: ” Failure is a great teacher and, if you are open to it, every mistake has a lesson to offer”.

6. From Anil Mehta to all: “Silence is a best reply to an aimless argument”.

7. To all from Surveen Kour: ” You can never cross the shore unless you have the courage to loose the sight of the shore”.

8. From Madhav Pandoh to all: ” Your social status in life would not define your future because your struggle to change your destiny is assigned by birth”.

9. To all from Abhinav Sharma: ” The only source of knowledge is experience”.

10. From Reetu Gupta to all: ” It’s not the mistake that matters, it’s how you interpret the lesson”.