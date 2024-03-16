Cipher Decipher

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1. From Rakesh Kumar to all: ” A fool is known by his speech, and a wise man by silence”.

2. To all from Bikramdeep Singh: “Every winner is a winner because he has dared to fail many times”.

3. From Neelam Kumari to all: “Benevolence teaches us how to live life in true essence”.

4. To all from Minakshi: “Nature is the mother of teachings that gives an articulate outlook to learn the world”.

5. From Mavi to all: ” The humanitarian perspective is a testament to glorifying the pinnacle of development” .

6. To all from Aagosh Tandon: “Children are the gifts of God.. love them, either boy or girl”.

7. From Ravneet Kour to all: ” The best way to overcome a situation is to not lose your calm”.

8. To all from Usha Raina: “Kind words can be short and easy but their echoes are truly endless”.

9. From Heena Gupta to all: “Believe in yourself and the world believe in you “.

10. To all from Harshita Mahajan: “Find happiness in sorrow and you will definitely succeed in life”.